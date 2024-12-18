AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-18

World Bank-supported project launched to strengthen livestock, fisheries dept

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: A Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project (SLADP) has been launched with the support of the World Bank to strengthen the Livestock and Fisheries Department.

A delegation from the World Bank met with the Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, at his office to discuss improvement within the department through the World Bank project.

The delegation included Oliver Duran, Agricultural Specialist and Team Leader of the Sindh Water Improvement Project at the World Bank, and Mohsin Raza, Team Leader for Livestock and Aquaculture at the World Bank. Secretary of the department Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi, DG Sindh Institute of Animal Health (SIAH) Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro, and other officials were also present. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani warmly welcomed the delegation to Karachi.

The meeting deliberated on the implementation of this crucial project.

Briefing the meeting, Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro stated that SLADP aims to ensure competitive, inclusive, and climate-resilient growth in Sindh’s livestock and aquaculture sectors. Drawing on the successes of the Sindh Agricultural Growth Project (SAGP), SLADP builds on past interventions to address productivity, income, and environmental challenges.

The project targets a 30% increase in production, a 30% increase in farmers' income, and a 16% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Malkani described the project as a revolutionary opportunity to modernize Sindh’s livestock sector.

He stated, “Livestock and aquaculture are lifelines for millions in Sindh. This project is a testament to our commitment to innovation, equity, and environmental protection.”

Thanking the World Bank, he emphasized that the project would ensure prosperity for small farmers and women farmers, who are vital contributors to the sector.

Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro elaborated on the comprehensive strategy of the project, stating that SLADP comprises multiple components, each addressing critical aspects of the livestock and aquaculture value chains.

The first component focuses on strengthening institutional capacity, while the second is dedicated to establishing robust value chains for dairy, meat, aquaculture, and women-led businesses.

The project’s key interventions included the formation and funding of 650 small and medium farmer groups. These include 300 dairy cooperatives, 180 meat production units, 100 aquaculture groups, and 70 women-led units. Each group will be provided with advanced training, financing systems, and market access to ensure inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

On the occasion, Oliver Duran of the World Bank noted the detailed preparation of the project. He mentioned that although the project was submitted to the World Bank in July and approved in October, implementation is currently two months behind schedule.

He emphasized the need to expedite all processes moving forward. He further stated that the World Bank will continue to collaborate with the Livestock and Fisheries Department through various technical missions. So far, these missions have assessed sectoral challenges, beneficiary capacity, and possibilities for sustainable practices.

