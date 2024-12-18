AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Dec 18, 2024

Ufone 4G announces partnership with Jubilee Insurance

Published 18 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Ufone 4G, a leading Pakistani telecommunications service provider, and Jubilee Insurance, a renowned insurance company, announced their partnership to launch the JGI Insurance Products for Ufone 4G customers.

The signing ceremony took place PTCL Group HQ in Islamabad.

Through this partnership, The JGI will offer Ufone 4G customers with two comprehensive insurance plans. ‘Personal Accident Insurance’, which provides coverage for accidental death and permanent disabilities, with lumpsum, benefit plans ranging up to Rs 2,000,000.

Similarly, the ‘Bill Protector Insurance’ covers bills in cases of accidental death or permanent total disability. Coverage includes utility bills, housing fees, mobile phone bills, and petrol/diesel expenses, with payouts reaching from PKR 20,000 per month for up to 3 months to PKR 70,000 per month, depending on the duration of coverage, which extends up to 12 months.

Speaking at the signing, Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Jubilee Insurance to bring the JGI Insurance products to our customers.”

Azfar Arshad, Chief Operating Officer at Jubilee Insurance also added "Jubilee General Insurance and Ufone 4G are joining forces to empower millions of customers with financial security. By leveraging digital technology, we are making insurance more accessible and affordable than ever before.”

ptcl Jubilee Life Insurance JLI Ufone customers Ufone 4G Jubilee Insurance

