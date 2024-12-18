UAF organises two-day photography workshop

FAISALABAD: It is essential to create an enabling environment to flourish creativity and imagination among the youth that will help excel in the life and combat the rising unemployment issue. We need to inspire creativity, critical thinking, observational and social skills for a better tomorrow.

This was stated by speakers, while addressing a two-day photography workshop organized by Dept. of Arts and Design, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at the faculty hall. The event was aimed at enhancing students' photography skills and nurture their creative talents.

In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan emphasized the significance of skill-based workshops, stating that such initiatives help students discover and sharpen their hidden talents, enabling them to contribute for the uplift of the country.

He said recently, the university has established the Faculty of Arts and Humanities to produce the skilled manpower and tangible research work in the said fields. He said Waris Shah Chair was also set up to conduct the research work and to disseminate the pearls of wisdom of the great sufi poet.

