AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

SAU holds national conference on philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University’s Umerkot Sub-Campus organized a national conference to explore the philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Themed around Bhittai’s teachings of peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony, and environmental awareness, the event brought together prominent scholars, writers, and cultural figures to discuss his enduring relevance.

In his inaugural speech, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Marri, said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai always represented the weaker segments of society and emphasized that peace, tolerance, religious harmony, and environmental preservation are essential for a balanced society. He highlighted the importance of respecting religious freedom in conjunction with respecting others’ beliefs, advocating for the creation of an inclusive society acceptable to all.

Member of the Provincial Assembly, Rana Hameer Singh Sodho, said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai spoke of belief in one Creator and that understanding God naturally leads to the development of tolerance, peace, and religious harmony.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Umerkot Sub-Campus, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, in his welcome address, noted that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai portrayed women as strong and resilient characters rather than weak ones. He stated that Bhittai inspired the nation to strive for progress during challenging times, making his teachings deeply relevant today.

Renowned scholar and Bhittai’s devotee Noor Ahmed Jinjhi highlighted the contradictions in human-made ideologies that have caused crises and called for an end to the exploitation of weaker segments. He pointed out Bhittai’s focus on the environment, stating that in Sur-Sarang, Bhittai made scientific observations about climatic changes, temperature variations, clouds, and rain.

Prominent writer Mir Hassan Arisar emphasized the need for more academic research on Bhittai’s work. He remarked that Bhittai lived in a much more challenging era than today and yet left a lasting legacy. He also noted that, unlike Western poetry where the lover is typically male, Bhittai’s poetry often depicts women as lovers, demonstrating their strength and agency.

During the panel discussions, eminent writer Amar Sindhu urged the youth to research Bhittai’s era, the challenges he addressed, and their continued relevance today. She emphasized that Bhittai’s teachings are timeless and deeply connected to contemporary struggles. Dr. Fayaz Latif Chandio highlighted the declining trend of studying Bhittai, urging the younger generation to integrate Bhittai’s poetry into their lives by using modern technology to bridge the gap. He noted that misconceptions about the complexity of Bhittai’s language stem from a growing disconnect with Sindhi.

Dr. Haseen Musarat lamented the insufficient representation of Bhittai in Sindh’s educational curriculum, arguing that his teachings cannot be understood through a few selected verses. He advocated for an updated curriculum that highlights Bhittai’s promotion of religious harmony and youth empowerment.

Director of Mirza Qaleech Chair, Nawab Kaka, expressed pride in Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai being a great thinker in the Sindhi language. He pointed out that intolerance affects peace, culture, the economy, and religion. He lauded Bhittai’s poetry for offering constructive messages for humanity and society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SAU Sindh Agriculture University Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Comments

200 characters

SAU holds national conference on philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories