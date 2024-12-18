SAU holds national conference on philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University’s Umerkot Sub-Campus organized a national conference to explore the philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Themed around Bhittai’s teachings of peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony, and environmental awareness, the event brought together prominent scholars, writers, and cultural figures to discuss his enduring relevance.

In his inaugural speech, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Marri, said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai always represented the weaker segments of society and emphasized that peace, tolerance, religious harmony, and environmental preservation are essential for a balanced society. He highlighted the importance of respecting religious freedom in conjunction with respecting others’ beliefs, advocating for the creation of an inclusive society acceptable to all.

Member of the Provincial Assembly, Rana Hameer Singh Sodho, said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai spoke of belief in one Creator and that understanding God naturally leads to the development of tolerance, peace, and religious harmony.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Umerkot Sub-Campus, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, in his welcome address, noted that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai portrayed women as strong and resilient characters rather than weak ones. He stated that Bhittai inspired the nation to strive for progress during challenging times, making his teachings deeply relevant today.

Renowned scholar and Bhittai’s devotee Noor Ahmed Jinjhi highlighted the contradictions in human-made ideologies that have caused crises and called for an end to the exploitation of weaker segments. He pointed out Bhittai’s focus on the environment, stating that in Sur-Sarang, Bhittai made scientific observations about climatic changes, temperature variations, clouds, and rain.

Prominent writer Mir Hassan Arisar emphasized the need for more academic research on Bhittai’s work. He remarked that Bhittai lived in a much more challenging era than today and yet left a lasting legacy. He also noted that, unlike Western poetry where the lover is typically male, Bhittai’s poetry often depicts women as lovers, demonstrating their strength and agency.

During the panel discussions, eminent writer Amar Sindhu urged the youth to research Bhittai’s era, the challenges he addressed, and their continued relevance today. She emphasized that Bhittai’s teachings are timeless and deeply connected to contemporary struggles. Dr. Fayaz Latif Chandio highlighted the declining trend of studying Bhittai, urging the younger generation to integrate Bhittai’s poetry into their lives by using modern technology to bridge the gap. He noted that misconceptions about the complexity of Bhittai’s language stem from a growing disconnect with Sindhi.

Dr. Haseen Musarat lamented the insufficient representation of Bhittai in Sindh’s educational curriculum, arguing that his teachings cannot be understood through a few selected verses. He advocated for an updated curriculum that highlights Bhittai’s promotion of religious harmony and youth empowerment.

Director of Mirza Qaleech Chair, Nawab Kaka, expressed pride in Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai being a great thinker in the Sindhi language. He pointed out that intolerance affects peace, culture, the economy, and religion. He lauded Bhittai’s poetry for offering constructive messages for humanity and society.

