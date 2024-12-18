AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Directive issued for recruitment of PMU staff

Recorder Report Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 08:33am

LAHORE: Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan has directed the concerned authority to complete the recruitment process of dedicated PMU staff, timely completion of activities, and continuation of execution of business plans. He also emphasized the importance of implementing the exit strategy for each activity planned.

He passed these directions during the first meeting of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) for the National Health Support Programme (NHSP) held at the Committee Room of the P&D Board.

On this occasion, Dr Khalil & Dr Fawad presented a detailed briefing on the programme covering overall progress, including the status of Programme for Results Disbursement-Linked Indicators (DLIs) and Disbursement-Linked Results (DLRs).

They also discussed the progress on the current year’s DLIs/DLRs, the business plans for achieving these targets, the additional funding requirements, and the decision regarding the revision of the Technical Assistance (TA) Component/PC-I.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, Member (Health & Nutrition), Shafaat Ali, Special Secretary P&SHD, Barak Ullah, Project Director IRMNCH / Add. DPD NHSP, Dr Khalil, Senior Chief, Uzma Hafeez, Manager Nutrition-IRMNCH, Dr Fawad, MEAL Consultant Asif Rasheed, and other senior officials.

