PTI invited by govt for talks

ISLAMABAD: After jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan gave a green signal for talks with the government, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, who serves as the adviser to the prime minister on political matters, on Tuesday, invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to formally engage in talks with the government, particularly in consideration of the committee formed by Imran Khan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Sanaullah recalled the olive branch extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to incarcerated Imran Khan for initiating talks.

However, he regretted the response and tone used by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, adding now the claim made by PTI’s leader Sher Afzal Marwat that no talks took place was due to the PTI and not the government.

At the same time, speaking in the house, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif ruled out talks with PTI with the “sword of civil disobedience hanging on its neck” as the former ruling party refused to “beg for negotiations”.

“For the first time, a pleasant breeze came from the opposition [...] but talks cannot be held at gunpoint,” declared Asif.

Without mincing a word about Asif’s speech, Sanaullah, however, said that in parliamentary democratic system, it is essential for the opposition leader and the leader of the house to engage in talks, adding without such communication, the system cannot function effectively.

He maintained that “both wheels need to turn for the car to move forward”.

He lamented that the opposition was permitted to hold its November 24 sit-in at Sangjani, but it marched onto D-Chowk, disregarding the government’s proposal, which ultimately led to the loss of lives among both civilians and law enforcement personnel.

He said that despite cases registered against PML-N leadership and their imprisonment during PTI government, the invitation for talks was extended.

“Without talks among political parties, the issues will remain unresolved,” he declared.

“I would like to ask Sher Afzal Marwat that if you have formed a committee for talks with us – about which you haven’t said a single word still – then officially come and say you have formed the committee for talks with the government, PML-N or allied parties,” he added.

The adviser indicated that Marwat’s statement suggests the establishment of a committee for talks and that anyone interested in engaging in talks can proceed without any further delay.

He maintained that the office of NA Speaker is a neutral venue for talks, adding the matter belongs equally to both parties, and the speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has consistently upheld a position of

neutrality.

The PML-N remarked that oftentimes, “one thing is said within a political party, and then another member says something according to what he thinks, and the meaning of that is something else.”

“Marwat, if you find it suitable, I request that your committee at least sends an official serious message to the government that there is a committee for talks,” he declared.

“Don’t be constrained to TV talk shows and press releases, go and tell them there is this committee and we are serious and want political dialogue,” he added.

He was optimistic that if this suggestion was implemented, it would definitely yield results.

Responding to Sanaullah, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan appreciated Sanaullah for acknowledging the loss of lives that occurred on November 24 on both sides.

“I would like to appreciate Rana Sanaullah for saying that we should recite a prayer for those who were martyred on both sides,” he said, reiterating that the PTI demanded justice for those who lost their lives during the protest.

“We have only one demand — we only want justice for the blood spilt at D-Chowk,” he said, adding, “Forget that they were workers of PTI, they were Pakistani citizens and have rights according to Article 9 of the Constitution.”

He said that he had personally visited homes of those “martyred” at D-Chowk, belonging to Abbottabad. He also invited Information Minister Ataullah Tarar to accompany him and meet the families of “all those martyred during the November 26 protests, whether from the PTI or Rangers.”

About talks, he said it point blank: if you think you can run the country by keeping Imran Khan in, you are mistaken.

“I would like to make it clear to you that he [Imran Khan] too will come out of the prison, and if you think we’ll beg for talks, we won’t,” he added.

He also said that the party wants nothing but wants justice for the D-Chowk “massacre”, adding why it is only PTI which was targeted as other parties especially PPP also held protest at the same venue.

Earlier, PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat called for formation of a house committee for finding a solution to worsening political situation in the country, adding the NA platform must be used for resolving the issues instead of turning it into “a fish market.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024