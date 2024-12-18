CTD Punjab foils major terror plot; 16 militants held

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab successfully thwarted a major terrorism plot, arresting 16 militants linked to banned organizations during intelligence-based operations across multiple districts.

Among those arrested is Umar, a highly dangerous terrorist affiliated with Fitna Khawarij, captured in Lahore. Umar hails from North Waziristan and was reportedly involved in orchestrating attacks in key urban centers.

A CTD officer confirmed that 118 intelligence-based operations were conducted across the province to preempt any untoward incident. These operations led to interrogating 118 suspects and recovering a cache of weapons, explosives, and banned materials from 16 terrorists. Seized materials include explosives weighing 1,293 grams and other banned items.

The arrested include Tufail, Siddiq, Ibrahim, Umar, Abdur Rasheed, Imam Hussain, Waqar, and Adnan. The spokesperson highlighted that the suspects were planning coordinated attacks on important buildings in Lahore and other cities. Operations were conducted across Punjab.

The arrests were made in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot, Vehari, and Rawalpindi through intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

