AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2024-12-18

Japan rubber futures lose ground on softer Chinese demand

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday, as concerns of weaker demand from top consumer China overshadowed global output disruptions.

The Osaka Exchange’s (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery fell 1.9 yen, or 0.51%, to finish at 371.0 yen ($2.41).

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down by 145 yuan, or 0.79%, at 18,320 yuan ($2,515.10) per metric ton.

Expected supply cuts and high raw material prices are supporting rubber prices, but the lack of improvement in downstream demand has put some pressure on the market, Chinese commodities data provider Longzhong Information said.

China’s Yunnan producing region has stopped harvesting and Hainan has gradually started reducing production, while southern Thailand’s output is recovering slowly as rainfall eases, Longzhong said.

China, the world’s biggest consumer of the commodity, will step up direct fiscal support to consumers and boost social security in 2025, state media said.

Data on Monday showed China’s industrial output growth quickened slightly in November, while retail sales disappointed.

The mixed data underlines the challenges facing China heading into 2025, when trade relations with the US could worsen while domestic consumption remains weak, keeping pressure on Beijing to ramp up stimulus.

Chinese leaders agreed last week to raise the budget deficit to 4% of gross domestic product next year, its highest on record, two sources said.

The yen on Tuesday was steady at 154.06 per dollar, after six straight days of selling as markets pared chances of a Japanese rate hike this week.

The front-month January rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 198.2 US cents per kg, down 0.6%.

