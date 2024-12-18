AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-18

PMEX daily trading report

Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 20.930 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,607.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.074 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.756 billion), COTS (PKR 3.386 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.479 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.307 billion), Silver (PKR 566.201 million), DJ (PKR 512.559 million), SP 500 (PKR 375.146 million), Natural Gas (PKR 330.702 million), Copper (PKR 125.784 million), Aluminum (PKR 9.870 million) and Brent (PKR 5.566 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 7.728 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories