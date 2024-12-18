KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 20.930 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,607.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.074 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.756 billion), COTS (PKR 3.386 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.479 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.307 billion), Silver (PKR 566.201 million), DJ (PKR 512.559 million), SP 500 (PKR 375.146 million), Natural Gas (PKR 330.702 million), Copper (PKR 125.784 million), Aluminum (PKR 9.870 million) and Brent (PKR 5.566 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 7.728 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024