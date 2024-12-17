AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 03:39pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Tuesday, as investors turn their attention to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

At 0820 GMT, the rand traded at 17.93 against the greenback, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index was last trading up about 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

South African rand softens at start of data-filled day

The Fed will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets expecting a 25 basis point cut, but the focus will also be on the central bank’s tone on rates for the year ahead.

“A conservative tone will likely support the USD and pressure EM (emerging market) currencies, including ZAR,” said Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down about 0.9%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker, with the yield up 1 basis point at 8.93%.

south africa rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand weakens ahead of Fed decision

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Read more stories