Italy will not support EU-Mercosur deal without changes, PM says

ROME: Italy will not support the European Union-Mercosur trade deal that was finalised this month unless it is adjusted according to Rome’s requests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in parliament on Tuesday.

“In the absence of a rebalancing (of the terms of the deal), Italy will not be on board,” Meloni said.

The Italian leader, speaking ahead of a European Union summit in Brussels, also called for a discussion on the possible issuance of common EU bonds to finance defence spending.