G7 leaders still hope in diplomatic solution for Middle East, Italy says

ROME: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies believe a diplomatic solution to the conflicts in the Middle East “is still possible”, the Italian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italy is the current president of the G7, and the statement was released after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chaired a leaders’ call to discuss the crisis.

“Expressing strong concern over the escalation in recent hours, it was reiterated that a region-wide conflict is in no one’s interest and that a diplomatic solution is still possible,” the statement said.

The leaders also reiterated their “firm condemnation” of Iran’s attack on Israel.

The G7 comprises the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.