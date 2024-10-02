AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Oct 02, 2024
World

G7 leaders still hope in diplomatic solution for Middle East, Italy says

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 09:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ROME: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies believe a diplomatic solution to the conflicts in the Middle East “is still possible”, the Italian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italy is the current president of the G7, and the statement was released after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chaired a leaders’ call to discuss the crisis.

Hamas praises ‘heroic’ Iran attack on Israel: statement

“Expressing strong concern over the escalation in recent hours, it was reiterated that a region-wide conflict is in no one’s interest and that a diplomatic solution is still possible,” the statement said.

The leaders also reiterated their “firm condemnation” of Iran’s attack on Israel.

The G7 comprises the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

G7 Group of Seven Giorgia Meloni

