AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
AIRLINK 204.50 Increased By ▲ 14.56 (7.67%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DFML 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
DGKC 106.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-3.47%)
FCCL 37.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.04%)
FFBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.66%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
HUBC 136.02 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (5.58%)
HUMNL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.27%)
KEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.56%)
NBP 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
OGDC 227.05 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-2.67%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (9.34%)
PIBTL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.14%)
PPL 207.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.61%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.38%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.33%)
TREET 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
BR100 12,416 Increased By 68.9 (0.56%)
BR30 39,240 Increased By 139.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 115,923 Decreased By -246.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 36,537 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.33%)
Copper trades in tight range as investors await Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 11:48am
SHANGHAI: Copper prices flitted within a narrow range on Tuesday as traders took a cautious stance ahead of the US interest rate decision later this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,076.5 per metric ton, as of 0153 GMT.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2% to 74,650 yuan ($10,245.11) a ton.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, and interest rate futures imply a 94% chance of a reduction, even as services-sector activity leapt to a three-year high, according to an S&P Global purchasing managers survey.

China’s economic data on Monday showed disappointing retail sales in November, keeping alive calls for Beijing to ramp up its consumer-focused stimulus.

LME stocks data supports copper, but dollar dominates

Industrial output growth quickened slightly in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

LME aluminium was down 0.4% at $2,555.5 a ton, zinc rose 0.2% to $3,060.5, lead was up 0.4% at $2,008, tin rose 0.4% to $29,350, while nickel was down 0.2% to $15,680.

SHFE aluminium slipped 1.4% to 20,010 yuan a ton, tin was up 0.7% at 247,190 yuan, nickel slid 0.9% to 125,640 yuan, while zinc fell 0.8% to 25,580 yuan and lead rose 0.6% to 17,470 yuan.

