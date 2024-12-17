AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
Two people killed in explosion in Moscow, Russian media report

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Two people were killed in an explosion on Moscow’s Ryazansky Prospekt, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russia’s security services, said two military personnel were killed.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

A criminal investigation was opened in connection with the death of two men on Ryazansky Prospekt, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, citing Moscow investigators.

Four killed after fuel station blast in Russia’s Chechnya

Ryazansky Prospekt is a road that starts some 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

Investigators and forensic experts were working at the scene together with employees of other emergency services, TASS agency reported.

