World Print 2024-10-13

Four killed after fuel station blast in Russia’s Chechnya

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Two children were among four people who were killed on Saturday after a blast at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, the Russian region’s emergencies ministry said.

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s, the leader of Chechnya, said in a statement on Telegram that he had taken the situation under his personal control. He said that those responsible for the blast would be brought to justice, but did not give further details.

Explosions at fuel stations in the neighbouring region of Dagestan in September 2024 and August 2023 killed 13 people and 35 people, respectively.

Russia Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Fuel station blast in Chechnya

Four killed after fuel station blast in Russia’s Chechnya

