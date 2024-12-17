Top Russian general accused by Kyiv of chemical weapons crimes is killed by bomb in Moscow

MOSCOW: A top Russian general accused by Ukraine of being responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops has been assassinated in Moscow using a bomb hidden in an electric scooter, Russian investigators said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt along with his assistant, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement.

Photographs posted on Russian Telegram channels showed a shattered entrance to a building littered with rubble and two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow.

Reuters footage from the scene showed a police cordon. Investigators said they had opened a criminal case into the murder of two servicemen.

Law enforcement sources told Russian media it was likely to be upgraded into a terrorism case.

Russia denies Ukrainian allegations it uses chemical weapons on the battlefield and Kirillov, who was married with two sons, was himself sometimes shown on state TV accusing Ukraine of violating nuclear safety protocols.

Britain in October imposed sanctions on Kirillov and his nuclear protection forces for using riot control agents and over multiple reports of the use of the toxic choking agent chloropicrin on the battlefield.

There was no immediate comment on his murder from Ukraine where state prosecutors were reported on Monday to have charged Kirillov in absentia with the alleged use of banned chemical weapons, the Kyiv Independent cited the Security Service of Ukraine as saying.

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a string of targeted assassinations on its soil since the start of Moscow’s full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022.

The most high-profile cases include the 2022 killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, in a car bomb attack, the murder of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a 2023 cafe bombing and the shooting last year of a Russian submarine commander accused of war crimes by Kyiv.

Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defence troops, known as RKhBZ, which Kirillov commanded are special forces who operate under conditions of radioactive, chemical and biological contamination and who are tasked with protecting ground forces operating in extreme conditions.