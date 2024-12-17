AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 197.01 Increased By ▲ 7.07 (3.72%)
BOP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.65%)
FCCL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.73%)
FFBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.77%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.43%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.08%)
NBP 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
OGDC 231.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.68%)
PAEL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (7.66%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 212.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.52%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.38%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.02%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
TRG 61.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.9%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,506 Increased By 159.3 (1.29%)
BR30 39,416 Increased By 316.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 116,398 Increased By 228.7 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,745 Increased By 85.8 (0.23%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Victory coach Patrick Kisnorbo quits to pursue overseas opportunity

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Patrick Kisnorbo has resigned as Melbourne Victory manager seven games into the new season to pursue an overseas opportunity, the A-League club said on Tuesday.

The former Leicester City and Leeds United defender leaves with Victory third in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Auckland FC.

“We are disappointed to see Patrick depart the club so early in his expected journey with us,” Victory chairman John Dovaston said in a club statement, without revealing Kisnorbo’s next move.

“However, Patrick has advised us that this is an opportunity he wanted to take for his own development as a coach.”

Kisnorbo signed a three-year contract with Victory in June when he replaced Tony Popovic but his appointment received a lukewarm response due to his close association with rivals Melbourne City.

Brazil’s fallen ‘Emperor’ Adriano bids farewell to football

During a two-season spell as manager, Kisnorbo led City to back-to-back A-League Premierships in 2021 and 2022 before moving to France to take over at Troyes.

Troyes, like Melbourne City, are a member of the multi-club City Football Group operated by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners.

The 43-year-old, who has yet to reveal his next destination, will be replaced by his assistant Arthur Diles, with Victory due to take on City in the Melbourne derby on Saturday.

Patrick Kisnorbo

Comments

200 characters

Victory coach Patrick Kisnorbo quits to pursue overseas opportunity

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories