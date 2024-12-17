National digital commission to be set up: govt

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday announced to set up a National Digital Commission, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to oversee the development of digital infrastructure.

The commission will also involve the chief ministers of all provinces and key provincial ministers in its planning, said Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

She was addressing the National Broadband Network Forum 2024, organised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Huawei.

The commission is expected to develop a comprehensive five-year action plan to tackle digital challenges and promote technological investment in Pakistan.

The minister revealed that the Digital Pakistan Bill, which is aimed at fostering digital growth and technological advancement, will be presented in the National Assembly on Monday. The bill, expected to pass soon, will lay the foundation for the establishment of the National Digital Commission.

“We are hopeful that the opposition will support the bill, ensuring swift progress in Pakistan’s digital transition,” she said.

She admitted that the internet speed in Pakistan does not meet the required standards, acknowledging the increasing necessity of fast and reliable internet for the country’s digital growth. “While we have made progress, internet speed is still not where it should be,” she said. However, with the ongoing efforts and upcoming initiatives, we expect to see significant improvements in the coming years, she added.

While, acknowledging the challenges faced by the IT and telecom sector in the country she said that the challenges were related to security, cyber security, and the usage of technology by the extremists.

Separately, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani here on Monday called upon the government to government to work for reducing digital divide between the rural and the urban areas and work for implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in all sectors of general life.

Gillani added that the government has to provide high quality internet and information technology services to the general public.

“To achieve this - the government has to remove barriers for internet efficiency, and public – private partnership was needed to forward the digital agenda of the government,” chairman Senate added.

Chairman PTA Maj General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman (retd), Feng Zhishan president Optical Access, Huawei highlighted the importance of innovation in achieving connectivity.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of the Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA), has called for critical reforms to address the challenges facing Pakistan’s telecom sector ahead of the country’s planned 5G rollout in April 2025.

He pointed to the affordability of 5G-capable devices as a major obstacle, noting that although more than half of Pakistanis own smartphones, only one per cent are 5G-enabled, with entry-level devices priced at approximately Rs60,000. Additionally, over 50 per cent of the population still uses 2G devices, limiting broader adoption of next-generation technology.

The devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee by 110 percent since 2021 has further compounded these challenges, significantly increasing operational costs for telecom operators, as many sector fees are indexed to the US dollar.

Ibrahim also highlighted Pakistan’s status as one of the most spectrum-starved nations globally, with just 1.1 MHz of spectrum per million people. He urged the government to align spectrum pricing with local economic conditions and to index payments to the Rupee, easing financial pressure on the sector.

Ibrahim said that the government was vying for 5G auction, but added that “4G for all is better than 5G for few” and added that the mistakes of previous spectrum auction should not be repeated in the upcoming 5G auction scheduled for April 2025.

“Why is the government sitting on spare spectrum, currently there was around 15 Mbps spectrum in Pakistan whereas the national demand was around 100 Mbps,” he added and also demanded the authorities to devise policies for enhancing ARPU (average revenue per user) from around $1 to the world average of around $2.5.

Ibrahim outlined the need for long-term licensing policies to support sustainable investment. He proposed a 20-year licensing framework with a five-year moratorium and interest-free payment options, alongside reforms to make 5G equipment and smartphones more accessible. Recognising telecom as critical infrastructure was another key recommendation, as it would allow operators to benefit from industrial power tariffs and reduce energy costs.

