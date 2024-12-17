AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
UNIDO–ITPO Bahrain to set up EDIP centres in FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that FPCCI and UNIDO–ITPO Bahrain have exchanged letters of consent for the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs in Pakistan through setting up of Enterprise Development and Investment Promotion Programme (EDIP) centres at FPCCI Head Office, Federation House, Karachi.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI and HE Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman Board of Trustees, International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation UNIDO–ITPO Bahrain, signed the letters of consent at Federation House; and attended by leading business personalities of various SME sectors of Pakistan; women entrepreneurs and representatives of large public & private sector universities.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI said that EDIP centres in FPCCI would play a positive role in supporting women and youth startups, entrepreneurs, MSMEs and innovators.

He highlighted that specialized capacity building programs for entrepreneurs will ensure a conducive entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem.

Magoon added that FPCCI priorities include quickly integrating and aligning MSMEs with larger industrial units; allocating special spaces for them in special economic zones (SEZs); providing skilled and technical education and ensuring the provision of special facilities and interest-free loans.

These incentives aim to promote SMEs in rural areas and curb migration towards major cities.

He also announced joint mega event “Sustainable Tourism Forum of Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) and FPCCI scheduled on 30-31 January 2025 at FPCCI in Karachi.

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said that International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in collaboration with the UNIDO–ITPO Bahrain is keen on forging a strategic partnership with FPCCI in promoting domestic investment leading to the mobilization of foreign direct investment (FDI) through the Enterprise Development and Investment Promotion Program (EDIP).

EDIP will significantly support women and youth startups, entrepreneurs, MSMEs and innovators. Establishing EDIP centres within FPCCI and organizing specialized capacity building programmes will undoubtedly create a robust entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in Pakistan for women and youth – thus allowing a stronger partnership between Pakistan and Arab Entrepreneurs, Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa added.

