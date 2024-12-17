AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Trade leaders resent leasing of footpaths

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 07:39am

KARACHI: Business leaders on Monday resented the leasing of footpaths, fearing that the city mayor's move will further deteriorate the already poor road infrastructure.

During a joint press conference, they also highlighted what they called the dual challenges, which the citizens are facing including encroachment on private properties and water shortage.

They also condemned the Sindh government for its silence on these important issues, which they said, are exacerbating public anxiety. They questioned the Karachi mayor’s authority in leasing footpaths, demanding a clarification on the legal framework behind this decision.

The prominent business figures, who spoke to the press including Sharjeel Goplani, Rashid Khan, Minhaj Gulfaam, Altaf Lala, Zahid Amin, Jumma Khan, Ahmed Shamsi, Ismail Lalpuria, and Hussain Qureshi.

They pointed out the unchecked activities of a ‘Hassan Brohi system’, which previously focused on encroaching highway land has now extended its operations to areas like the Northern Bypass, Lasbela Industrial Development Authority, Korangi Industrial Area, and SITE Industrial Area.

Allegedly, it is now targeting plots belonging to builders. Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started leasing sidewalks in areas like Lyari, where commercial plots are situated.

They claimed that industrial activities in these areas were previously disrupted through gang wars, and now footpaths adjacent to these plots are being leased.

The leaders further criticised the government departments for ‘operating above the law’. They accused the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board of creating an artificial water crisis in the megacity to compel citizens to buy water. The Board claims to provide water tankers for Rs2,200 each through a fleet of 550 tankers. However, they questioned why water is supplied through tankers instead of pipelines.

They pointed out that even after 75 years, no robust system for domestic water supply has been developed, unlike other countries where governments ensure water supply directly to homes.

They alleged collusion between ‘tanker mafia’ and the Water Board, stating that 3,000-gallon tankers are being sold for Rs8,000 to Rs10,000, while 6,000-gallon tankers cost Rs16,000 to Rs18,000. The crisis has left people without water in homes or mosques, pushing them into hardship.

They also expressed concerns over electricity issues, claiming that both provincial and federal governments are preventing new electricity supply companies from competing with K-Electric (KE) due to vested interests.

The press conference highlighted these issues to bring them to the attention of both the government and the public. The business leaders appealed to the Chief of Army Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan to form an honest and empowered team to investigate these matters.

They also called for action against leasing offices that, they alleged, are damaging the national treasury. Finally, they urged the authorities to curb the overreach of these departments and protect public properties, citizens' rights, and the city's infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Sindh Government kmc Citizens roads infrastructure Business Leaders Trade leaders footpaths

Comments

200 characters

Trade leaders resent leasing of footpaths

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories