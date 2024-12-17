Trade leaders resent leasing of footpaths

KARACHI: Business leaders on Monday resented the leasing of footpaths, fearing that the city mayor's move will further deteriorate the already poor road infrastructure.

During a joint press conference, they also highlighted what they called the dual challenges, which the citizens are facing including encroachment on private properties and water shortage.

They also condemned the Sindh government for its silence on these important issues, which they said, are exacerbating public anxiety. They questioned the Karachi mayor’s authority in leasing footpaths, demanding a clarification on the legal framework behind this decision.

The prominent business figures, who spoke to the press including Sharjeel Goplani, Rashid Khan, Minhaj Gulfaam, Altaf Lala, Zahid Amin, Jumma Khan, Ahmed Shamsi, Ismail Lalpuria, and Hussain Qureshi.

They pointed out the unchecked activities of a ‘Hassan Brohi system’, which previously focused on encroaching highway land has now extended its operations to areas like the Northern Bypass, Lasbela Industrial Development Authority, Korangi Industrial Area, and SITE Industrial Area.

Allegedly, it is now targeting plots belonging to builders. Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started leasing sidewalks in areas like Lyari, where commercial plots are situated.

They claimed that industrial activities in these areas were previously disrupted through gang wars, and now footpaths adjacent to these plots are being leased.

The leaders further criticised the government departments for ‘operating above the law’. They accused the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board of creating an artificial water crisis in the megacity to compel citizens to buy water. The Board claims to provide water tankers for Rs2,200 each through a fleet of 550 tankers. However, they questioned why water is supplied through tankers instead of pipelines.

They pointed out that even after 75 years, no robust system for domestic water supply has been developed, unlike other countries where governments ensure water supply directly to homes.

They alleged collusion between ‘tanker mafia’ and the Water Board, stating that 3,000-gallon tankers are being sold for Rs8,000 to Rs10,000, while 6,000-gallon tankers cost Rs16,000 to Rs18,000. The crisis has left people without water in homes or mosques, pushing them into hardship.

They also expressed concerns over electricity issues, claiming that both provincial and federal governments are preventing new electricity supply companies from competing with K-Electric (KE) due to vested interests.

The press conference highlighted these issues to bring them to the attention of both the government and the public. The business leaders appealed to the Chief of Army Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan to form an honest and empowered team to investigate these matters.

They also called for action against leasing offices that, they alleged, are damaging the national treasury. Finally, they urged the authorities to curb the overreach of these departments and protect public properties, citizens' rights, and the city's infrastructure.

