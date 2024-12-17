Dhabeji Pumping Station: Power supply timely restored: KE

KARACHI: Electricity supply to the Dhabeji Pumping Station has been timely restored. The minor disruption at the station has been resolved, and KE’s system remains stable, ensuring uninterrupted power delivery.

According to KE spokesperson, all major pumping stations of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), including Dhabeji, are exempt from loadshedding.

In emergency situations, alternative power sources are used to maintain supply. KE teams stay in constant communication with KW&SB representatives and remain prepared to address any issues promptly.

