‘Govt to vaccinate every child against polio’

ISLAMABAD: The federal secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has reiterated the government’s resolve to vaccinate every child of the country against polio.

In a media briefing here on Monday after visiting Peshawar to initiate polio vaccination drive, Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mahbub said that full proof security arrangements have been made for the nationwide drive.

The primary objective of the visit was to monitor the preparations of the campaign as well as the performance of the teams actively engaged in the polio eradication initiative. Mahbub closely evaluated their performance identifying areas of further improvement to ensure the delivery of high-quality immunisation services.

By interacting with the field teams, he assessed their operational efficiency and motivated them to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism while carrying out their duties.

During his visit, he also held meeting with the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). He was briefed by the provincial polio programme head Abdul Basit on the current polio eradication efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mahbub said that he has discussed the strategic plans for the ongoing campaign, which began today, highlighting the efforts required to address these challenges and ensure the success of the immunisation drive.

During this meeting, the Federal Health Secretary and the Provincial Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry engaged in a detailed discussion on the progress and next steps in the campaign, reinforcing their commitment to overcoming challenges and achieving the campaign’s objectives.

