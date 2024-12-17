GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students

FAISALABAD: In a significant step towards fostering education and solidarity, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has approved 10 scholarships for Palestinian students for the academic session 2025-2026. This initiative aims to provide opportunities for higher education and skill development to Palestinian students.

The scholarships approved for science and technology disciplines. Additionally, Palestinian students will be offered short courses in engineering and allied health sciences.

Advisor media linkage COMSTECH Murtaza Noor met with the Vice Chancellor in his office. Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam said, “This is not just a scholarship programme but a gesture of solidarity with the people of Palestine. Education is a powerful tool to uplift communities in distress.”

The scholarship package includes fee waivers, free hostel accommodation, and monthly stipends. Female students will receive a stipend of PKR 10,000, while male students will be granted PKR 25,000 per month. This initiative is designed to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder deserving students from pursuing their academic goals.

Coordinator General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation standing committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary thanked Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf-I-Azam for this Nobel cause.

Dr Iqbal Chaudhary said that generous support will help displaced scholars and scientists to pursue their research studies at Government College University Faisalabad.

