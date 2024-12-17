AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
At desk climate change: BUHSCK hosts 6th national conference on climate change & health

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Prof Dr. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy T.I, Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, stressed upon the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in addressing the health impacts of climate change. He called for unified efforts to integrate environmental policies with public health strategies for sustainable solutions.

Bahria University Health Sciences Karachi Campus (BUHSCK) hosted the 6th BUHSCK National Conference on “Climate Change & Health: Emerging Challenges & Solutions”. Welcoming the guests Director General BUHSCK, Vice Admiral Athar Mukhtar HI (M) (retd) emphasized the urgent need for collaborative action to address the health impacts of climate change. He highlighted the importance of integrating environmental policies with public health strategies.

Dean of Health Sciences, Maj. Gen. Prof. Dr. Shehla M. Baqai HI (M) (retd), emphasized that addressing the intersection of climate change and health requires urgent action and the integration of sustainable solutions across sectors. She concluded that the climate crisis is an emergency requiring global cooperation and innovative strategies to mitigate, adapt and become climate resilient.

The conference comprised of scientific invited speaker sessions, student research session, poster competition and panel discussions.

The recommendations on the climate change include urgent call for integrated policies that address both climate change and public health, emphasizing the need for cross-sector collaboration, investment in climate-resilient health systems, and the promotion of sustainable practices at local, national, and global levels.

Well-renowned professionals were invited in the conference as keynote speakers.

Prof. Dr. Mehtab Karim, Professor Emeritus at Aga Khan University and Senior Fellow at George Mason University, delivered a keynote address on the repercussions of climate change on global health.

Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, a globally recognized health expert, joined virtually to share insights on child and maternal health in the context of environmental challenges.

CEO of Getz Pharma, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, highlighted the pharmaceutical industry’s role in tackling climate-induced health crises.

