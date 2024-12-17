Housing society scam: AC grants post-arrest bail to ex-senator, brother

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan and his brother Ammar Ahmad Khan in Pak Arab Housing Society scam as they handed over their properties to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, a prosecutor told the court that the suspects had surrendered their properties to the bureau, therefore, their custody was no more required.

He said the NAB had no objection to the release of the suspects on bail and court allowed bail to both brothers accordingly.

The NAB alleged that Waqar along with his brother, Ammar Ahmed Khan, committed fraud worth billions of rupees with people by denying them plots despite receiving money.

The bureau said there were hundreds of victims associated with the Pak Arab Housing Society scam.

