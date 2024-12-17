AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Tarar underscores pivotal role of cultural diversity

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has underscored the pivotal role of cultural diversity in fostering peace within Pakistan and enhancing its global image.

Speaking at a dialogue titled, “Promoting Peace within the Country and Across Borders through Pakistan’s Cultural Diversity” organised by the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad, the minister expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future rooted in its rich heritage and interfaith harmony.

“Pakistan’s history is woven with the threads of ancient civilizations, from the Indus Valley to Gandhara,” Tarar said, highlighting iconic sites such as Mohenjo-Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Buddhist relics of Shah Allah Ditta near Islamabad.

These treasures, he emphasised, reflect Pakistan’s long-standing traditions of tolerance and diversity.

Tarar stressed that cultural preservation and interfaith dialogue are crucial to building a stable and harmonious society. “Our nation is a melting pot of traditions, where the people are known for their hospitality and their commitment to peace,” he remarked.

The minister also pointed to increasing tourism in northern Pakistan as a testament to the country’s potential to attract global attention. “From the scenic beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan to the rich traditions of South Punjab, Pakistan offers unmatched diversity in culture, geography, and hospitality.”

Acknowledging challenges in perceptions about Pakistan internationally, Tarar emphasised the need for a unified effort to present the country’s positive side. He shared that the government is investing in reviving traditional arts, such as the “Surya” solar calendar system in Gilgit-Baltistan, while strengthening ties with cultural organisations such as the Aga Khan Development Network.

Tarar also highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony in his constituency, home to a significant Christian population. “Our religion teaches tolerance, and through open dialogue, we can address differences and build trust,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, the minister emphasised the global importance of projecting Pakistan’s positive image. “In a world rife with conflicts, Pakistan stands as a beacon of peace, diversity, and unity. Our cultural heritage is not just our past—it’s the foundation for a brighter future.”

The event brought together experts, policymakers, and cultural enthusiasts, who collectively reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to preserving its heritage and using it as a tool for promoting peace both locally and internationally.

Attaullah Tarar

