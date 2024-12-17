UBL unveils Visa Premium Plus Debit Card

KARACHI: UBL (United Bank Limited) announced the launch of its Visa Premium Plus Debit Card, a pioneering financial product designed to cater to the evolving needs of eco-conscious customers while supporting the bank’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The UBL Visa Premium Plus Debit Card is the first of its kind in Pakistan, made from recycled PVC, marking a significant step in UBL’s effort to push for environmental responsibility within the financial sector.

The launch event for the UBL Visa Premium Plus Debit Card saw participation from Ijaz Farooq, Deputy CEO, UBL, Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant & Pakistan at Visa, Umar Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan, Visa, Muhammad Anas, Head of Consumer Banking, UBL and other senior executives from respective organizations.

