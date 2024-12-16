AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slips, central bank offers support amid weakening yields

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 01:26pm

SHANGHAI: The yuan dipped slightly against the dollar on Monday as China’s central bank pledged to keep the currency stable and set firm guidance amid sliding Chinese bond yields and signs of capital outflows.

The yuan is widely expected to face heightened downward pressure next year as Chinese authorities pledge further monetary easing in the face of a looming trade war with the US.

The yuan changed hands at 7.2792 per dollar in late morning trade on Monday, slightly weaker than Friday’s close.

In a sign of support to a currency that has lost 3.5% against the dollar since end-September, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint at 7.1882, nearly 900 pips firmer than Reuters estimate.

The PBOC also pledged to strengthen management of exchange rate expectations, and firmly prevent sharp volatility in the currency.

It comes as China’s long-term bond yields hit record lows, widening the US yield advantage to the biggest in 22 years.

China’s equity and bond markets witnessed outflows of $5.8 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively, in November according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The official gesture “indicates that the yuan will likely be stable at the turn of the year, drawing support from year-end corporate dollar settlement when trading is thin,” CIB Research said in a note.

China’s yuan eases after remarks at key economic meeting fail to inspire

But the think tank advised clients to use tools such as forex call options next year to hedge against yuan depreciation risks due to US tariff risks.

The view was echoed by Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, who expects the PBOC to “consider allowing further depreciation of the yuan to mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed by other countries on Chinese exports, particularly from the US”.

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan slips, central bank offers support amid weakening yields

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

Read more stories