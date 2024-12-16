AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 194.40 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.4%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
FFBL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.69%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.52 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.6%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
PPL 205.98 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.25%)
PRL 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
TELE 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (8.21%)
TRG 61.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,592 Increased By 1290.6 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,312 Increased By 506.4 (1.41%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-16

PSX hits highest-ever levels

Recorder Review Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its record breaking trend and hit new historic highest ever levels with impressive gains on the back of strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 5,247.85 points on week-on-week basis and closed at new highest ever level of 114,301.80 points.

Average daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 1,362.86 million shares, down 19.0 percent during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 1,683.40 points while average daily traded value on the ready counter increased by 10.2 percent to Rs 60.60 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 54.97 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 386.51points during this week to close at 12,102.38 points with average daily turnover of 1,170.767 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 2,477.40 points on week-on-week basis to close at 37,959.26 points with average daily trading volumes of 775.354 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $875,655. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 732 billion to Rs 14.587 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market remained volatile during the week but ended the week with another major increase in KSE-100 index, registering weekly gains of 5,248points, and closing at a record high of 114,302points, marking an increase of 5.0 percent WoW.

With the CPI remaining below the 5.0 percent threshold and T-bill yields in the recent auction dropping to 12 percent for the 3 months and 6 months paper, down 100bps and 89bps respectively, investor optimism has been bolstered, fuelling expectations for continued monetary easing in the upcoming MPC meeting on December 16, 2024.

However, news about the potential imposition of additional taxes on banks led to the banking sector eroding 2,292points from the index throughout the week. Additionally, Automotive Industry sales for November 2024 clocked in at 13,856 units, up 37 percent YoY. On the macroeconomic front worker remittances clocked in at $2.9billion, up 29.1 percent YoY. SBP held FX reserves increased by $13million WoW, ending the week at $12.0billion as of December06, 2024.

Sector-wise, oil & gas exploration companies, mutual funds, oil & gas marketing companies, refinery and miscellaneous were amongst the top performers, up 22.7 percent/14.2 percent/12.3 percent/12.2 percent/9.5 percent WoW. On the other hand, commercial banks, modarabas, textile spinning, synthetic & rayon and automobile parts & accessories were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 8.1 percent/1.4 percent/1.1 percent/0.6 percent/0.3 percent WoW, respectively.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Brokers with a net sell of $3.3 million. On the other hand, mutual funds absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $8.6million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were MARI (up 42.9 percent), SHEL (up 24.6 percent), ATRL (up 24.6 percent), NML (up 24.0 percent) and PSO (up 20.1 percent), while top laggards were ABL (down 12.2 percent), BAFL (down 11.3 percent), MEBL (down 10.5 percent), BAHL (down 10.0 percent) and BOP (down 9.3 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that bullish momentum persisted at the KSE-100 Index, which closed at its highest-ever closing level of 114,302 points.

The index also reached a record intraday high of 115,172 points during the week. ADTO increased by 10 percent WoW to $218million.

In the recent T-bill auction, the government raised Rs1,256 billion against a target of Rs1,200 billion, with yields decreasing by up to 100bps across different tenors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

PSX hits highest-ever levels

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories