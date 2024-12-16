AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

PMD predicts light rain, snowfall in Balochistan

PPI Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to a PMD report, during the night, isolated places in northwestern Balochistan may experience cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over the mountains during the period.

On Monday (today), cold and dry weather is likely to continue across most of the country, while hilly areas will remain very cold and partly cloudy. Shallow fog is expected to persist in a few areas of central and southern Punjab during the morning hours.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. The hilly areas experienced very cold and partly cloudy conditions, while shallow fog was observed in parts of central and southern Punjab.

The lowest recorded temperatures were -11°C in Leh, Skardu, and Astore, followed by -7°C in Gupis. Gilgit, Bagrote, and Kalat recorded -5°C, while Hunza experienced -4°C. Dir and Kalam recorded a minimum temperature of -3°C.

