Netanyahu mulling ending Gaza genocide?

There are reports that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is mulling ending the genocide in Gaza that has killed about 45,000 people so far, including 20 who were killed during Israeli forces attack on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians yesterday, with thousands more lost under the rubble and presumed dead.

Such optimism stems from a meeting between Netanyahu and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. According to senior US official, he got the sense Netanyahu was ready to do a deal.

This seems to be a highly positive development insofar as the global efforts aimed ending ongoing Gaza crisis is concerned. That the plight of Palestinians is profoundly profound is a fact.

Backed by the US and certain European countries, Netanyahu has successfully created an unmatched human misery of modern history. His government’s focus is now on Syria where it has embarked upon grabbing more and more lands of this beleaguered Arab country, which is situated outside the Arabian Peninsula.

Moreover, it has been carrying massive airstrikes on this country of about 24 million people in recent days, killing people and causing massive harm on the country’s infrastructure. It has been conducting airstrikes on Syria despite rebel leader al-Golani’s peace pledge.

Be that as it may, Trump has been nominating people for his cabinet and administration during the ongoing transition period. What is important in this regard are the reports that claim US President-elect Donald Trump has told Netanyahu that ‘’Gaza war’’ should be over by the time he is inaugurated at the Capitol next month, although pro-Israel hardliners dominate Trump administration, leaving Palestinians with little hope for justice.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

