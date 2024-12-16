AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Print 2024-12-16

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

APP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:24am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism as he marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating Army Public School (APS) tragedy on Sunday.

In his heartfelt message, he said that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring 144 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. “These ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh,” he said.

Demo on anniversary of APS massacre

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack will never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honoured the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation.

He further stated, “The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha’Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting on the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas.”

terrorism APS APS martyrs Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif terrorists attack Army Public School Peshawar APS attack

