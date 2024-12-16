AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 193.29 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (1.81%)
BOP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
FFBL 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.8%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.30 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.5%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.32%)
PIBTL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 205.99 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.25%)
PRL 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.6%)
PTC 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
SEARL 118.01 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
TELE 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (8.08%)
TRG 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
BR100 12,201 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 38,259 Increased By 166.1 (0.44%)
KSE100 115,801 Increased By 1499.2 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,390 Increased By 584.7 (1.63%)
Markets Print 2024-12-16

UK stocks fall after surprise contraction in Oct GDP

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday after data showed a surprise contraction in the country’s gross domestic product in October.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, but eked out gains for a fourth week, while the midcap FTSE 250 lost 0.3% to log its first weekly loss in four, declining 0.5% in the week.

Britain’s economy shrank for a second month in a row in October in the run-up to the government’s first budget - the first back-to-back declines in output since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% month-on-month in October, as it did in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a monthly expansion of 0.1%.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ budget statement on Oct. 30 - whose direct impact will be felt in GDP data from November onwards - imposed large tax increases on businesses.

The pound weakened against the US dollar after data showed growth surprisingly stalled in October.

The Bank of England is expected to hold rates at its policy decision next week. However, the data could prompt traders to attach a greater chance of speedier rate cuts next year. Investors will also watch for an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

