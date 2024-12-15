HSATI delegation meets IGP Sindh

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the Hyderabad Site Association of Trade & Industry (HSATI), led by its chairman, met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was a significant step towards fostering a stronger relationship between the police department and the trade and industry community in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the HSATI delegation extended an invitation to IG Sindh to visit their office whenever he is in Hyderabad. IG Sindh graciously accepted the invitation and assured the delegation that he would make it a point to visit them soon. The IG Sindh also gave his assurance that he would provide a fully secure environment for traders and industrialists in Hyderabad, which is a major concern for the business community. He emphasized the importance of a safe and secure environment for the growth and development of trade and industry in the region.

The meeting was seen as a positive step towards building trust and cooperation between the police department and the trade and industry community. The HSATI delegation appreciated the IG Sindh's willingness to engage with them and looked forward to working together to address the challenges faced by the business community in Hyderabad.

