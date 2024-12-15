‘Bano Qabil to pave ways for IT revolution’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the Bano Qabil programme will pave ways for an Information Technology revolution in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing thousands of participants of an aptitude test for Bano Qabil 4.0 programme in Metrovill area of Karachi.

Don’t lose your enthusiasm and hopes because of the prevailing situations in the country as the future belongs to you, the JI leader told the young participants.

He said that under a designed conspiracy, the youth of the country were pushed to hopelessness. He said that the flawed policies by the consecutive ruling regimes resulted in the prevailing situation of the job market.

Talking about the IT export sector, he said that it has been clocked in at a little above $3 billion, despite the fact that it has a potential of over $60 billion.

Instead of exploring the potential, the ruling regime further dented the sector by slowing down the speed of internet, he said.

The JI leader further said that the only way forward for the youth is to equip themselves with the latest technology and skill set, besides struggling for their due rights.

Alkhidmat Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ali Baig, JI leaders, including Abdul Razzaq Khilji, Dr Noorul Haq addressed the participants of the event.

