Sikh pilgrimage play role in projecting Pakistan as peaceful nation

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: Sikh pilgrimage has been playing an instrumental role in projecting and showcasing Pakistan as a peaceful nation, rich in cultural and religious heritage worldwide, said 165 Sikh pilgrims, including leaders from the UK, Canada, and the US.

On the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, The guests paid respects at various Gurdwaras and experience the hospitality of the Pakistani people. Upon returning to their respective countries, the pilgrims shared messages of love and goodwill.

During an interaction with the media, Sikh pilgrims conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to several key entities for their invaluable support. They specifically thanked the Government of Pakistan, the security services, and the High Commission of London, as well as the people of Pakistan, for their warm hospitality. The representatives expressed particular appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims, facilitating visa processes, and allowing open darshan (spiritual visitation) of the Gurdwaras.

“These efforts brought immense joy and satisfaction to the pilgrims, allowing them to undertake their spiritual journeys with ease and peace of mind,” the pilgrims said. They highlighted the importance of sharing this positive image with the world, encouraging the global community to visit Pakistan and experience firsthand the warmth, hospitality, and respect offered by both the people and the government of the country, by inviting pilgrims and visitors from around the world.

They recognized these actions as a significant step towards fostering interfaith harmony and strengthening bonds between communities, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in building understanding and goodwill across borders.

Akaal Channel is known for its extensive viewership in United Kingdom, Europe Canada and USA as well and Gill Tours managed the tour.

