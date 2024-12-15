AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-15

LESCO exposes defaulters among major govt institutions

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released a list of federal and provincial institutions that have defaulted on their electricity payments. The list reveals a staggering amount of unpaid bills, with some institutions owing billions of rupees.

Major defaulters included Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) with a default of Rs 7,192 million, WASA Lahore, Rs 2,297 million, Punjab Irrigation and Power Department with Rs 713 million, police department with Rs 496 million, District Government Lahore with Rs 495 million, Railway department with Rs 409 million and District Government Kasur with Rs 381 million.

Other institutions on the list include the Parks and Horticulture Authority, the Punjab Jail department, the Lahore Development Authority, and the Cabinet Secretariat, among others.

This move by LESCO is part of its efforts to recover outstanding dues and ensure financial stability. The company has been actively pursuing defaulters and has recovered over Rs 3.36 million from 271 defaulters in just 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lesco

Comments

200 characters

LESCO exposes defaulters among major govt institutions

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

‘Intra-trade among Saarc countries remains in low range of 5pc’

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

Sindh to develop SEZs for Chinese cos: minister

Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

Customs values on import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging revised

Read more stories