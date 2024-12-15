LESCO exposes defaulters among major govt institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released a list of federal and provincial institutions that have defaulted on their electricity payments. The list reveals a staggering amount of unpaid bills, with some institutions owing billions of rupees.

Major defaulters included Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) with a default of Rs 7,192 million, WASA Lahore, Rs 2,297 million, Punjab Irrigation and Power Department with Rs 713 million, police department with Rs 496 million, District Government Lahore with Rs 495 million, Railway department with Rs 409 million and District Government Kasur with Rs 381 million.

Other institutions on the list include the Parks and Horticulture Authority, the Punjab Jail department, the Lahore Development Authority, and the Cabinet Secretariat, among others.

This move by LESCO is part of its efforts to recover outstanding dues and ensure financial stability. The company has been actively pursuing defaulters and has recovered over Rs 3.36 million from 271 defaulters in just 24 hours.

