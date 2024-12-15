Parliamentary Secy visits CBD, other key projects

LAHORE: Barrister Sultan Bajwa, the Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, recently visited several ongoing projects under the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab).

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, accompanied Barrister Bajwa throughout the visit, providing an in-depth explanation of the progress and development of each project. Key officials present included Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, as well as senior representatives from NESPAK and NLC.

Barrister Bajwa took a walk around Lahore Downtown and CBD Business Bay, where he reviewed the construction of CBD Punjab’s first mixed-use high-rise tower, the High Q CBD Tower. Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, elaborated on the ongoing work and future plans for the district, highlighting the commitment to modern infrastructure development.

The visit also included an assessment of the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, where Barrister Bajwa reviewed the asphalt work underway. In addition, he visited Walton Road Disposal Station One, where backfill work is progressing as part of the ongoing infrastructure improvement efforts.

During the visit Barrister Sultan Bajwa, Parliamentary Secretary HUD & PHED said, “It is truly impressive to see the progress made by CBD Punjab in transforming the city’s infrastructure. These projects are crucial for the city’s development and will play a significant role in enhancing Lahore’s urban landscape and the quality of life for its citizens.”

Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab thanked Parliamentary Secretary for his appreciation, he said, “CBD Punjab is committed to developing state-of-the-art infrastructure that supports sustainable urban growth. With ongoing projects like the High Q CBD Tower, Walton Road Flyover, and others, we are ensuring that Punjab’s future is built on a foundation of modern, efficient, and resilient urban development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024