Work under way for infection control in govt hospitals

LAHORE: Laying the foundation stone of the academic block of the University of Child Health Sciences, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Saturday that they are working on infection control in government hospitals of Punjab and extending the best health facilities to the people is the top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The academic block of the University of Child Health Sciences will be built in collaboration with Islamic Aid UK which is spending a huge amount of one billion rupees for the construction of the academic block of UCHS.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, MD Children’s Hospital Professor Tipu Sultan, Dr Zahid Pervez, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Chairman Islamic Aid UK Mahmudul Hassan, Chairman University of Lahore Awais Rauf, syndicate and faculty members and nurses.

The Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique was also given a briefing on the master plan for the academic block of the University of Child Health Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the Children’s Hospital Lahore is providing treatment and care facilities to millions of innocent children coming from all over Pakistan every year. Four colleges of Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Digital Health and Simulation will be established in the academic block of the University of Child Health Sciences, he added. “We are grateful to Islamic Aid UK for spending a huge amount of one billion rupees for the construction of the academic block of the University of Child Health Sciences. May Almighty accept the efforts of those who contributed to the good work,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, addressing the participants of the ceremony, pay tribute to Islamic Aid UK for being a support to the suffering humanity.

Chairman Islamic Aid UK Mahmudul Hassan, expressing his views, said that there has been a very beautiful professional relationship with Children’s Hospital Lahore for the past four years.

Professor Sajid Maqbool, addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that Almighty provides thousands of opportunities for goodness in life to a person.

