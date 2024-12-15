AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Markets Print 2024-12-15

CBOT grains ease on technical selling

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures eased on Friday on technical selling and disappointment in the size of weekly export sales, analysts said.

Soybeans faced pressure from profit-taking in soymeal and soyoil futures, and wheat futures turned lower on sluggish exports, said Karl Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting.

“Global trade on wheat is stagnant right now, so there’s no urgency in the market to extend coverage,” Setzer said. The most-active CBOT corn contract was down 3-1/4 cents at $4.40-1/4 a bushel by 12:19 p.m. CST (1819 GMT).

The contract had reached its highest since late June at $4.51-1/4 on Wednesday after the US Department of Agriculture cut its estimate for US end-of-season corn stockpiles to 1.738 billion bushels from 1.938 billion.

But USDA weekly export data on Thursday showed net US corn sales at 946,900 metric tons, below analyst forecasts for at least 1.1 million tons. Most-active soybeans were down 9 cents to $9.86-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat slipped 6-3/4 cents to $5.51-3/4 a bushel. Growing uncertainty over China’s import needs going into next year also weighed on grain and oilseed markets, Setzer said.

China’s total grain production reached a record of more than 700 million tons in 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, as Beijing moved to boost output as part of a broader effort to be less reliant on food imports.

Uncertainty over the flow of future US exports to Canada, another key market, also pressured futures, Setzer said. Trade tensions between the countries are heating up, after Canada vowed it would retaliate against US tariffs and Ontario Premier Doug Ford said energy exports to the US could be halted.

