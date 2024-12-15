AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-15

KTPL to go global next year: Tessori

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that they will introduce a global tape ball event next year.

He was speaking at the press conference regarding season 4 of Karachi Tape Ball Premier League (KTPL) at Governor House the other day.

“KTPL engaged street talent in tape ball activities with the help of former cricketers, which is commendable,” said the governor.

The governor, who is also a patron in-chief of KTPL, announced to take ownership of Karachi Knights and dedicated this ownership to the students of the IT project by the governor house.

“I thank our legendary cricketers, namely Javed Miandad, Sadiq Muhammed, Tauseef Ahmed, and Haroon Rasheed, for this initiative of KTPL to help groom our local talent,” said Kamran Tessori.

He added that the season 4 of KTPL will be held at Moeen Khan Academy from 14 to 29 and he will be there to watch all the matches and to witness how our local talent is being helped by this initiative.

He added that their mission is to groom local cricket talent for national level representations through such events.

The governor presented the official t-shirts of all teams of KTPL to the consul generals of different countries who attended the press briefing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

