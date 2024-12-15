ADB lending for power sector

According to a Business Recorder news report, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a seemingly huge loan to modernise power distribution infrastructure in Pakistan and improve distribution companies’ ability to deliver reliable electricity—generation reliability, transmission reliability, distribution reliability, system reliability, metrics of reliability, etc.

No doubt, this appears to be a meaningful step aimed at bringing about much-needed improvement in the country’s power distribution infrastructure, which is plagued by corruption and incompetence, to say the least. The power transmission system in particular requires special attention.

The ADB loan must also be geared towards incorporating new technologies that enhance the efficiency and reliability of power system. Needless to say, the existing power system requires up-gradation and overhaul without any further loss of time.

Bashir Bhatti, Lahore

