Mohammad Amir announces retirement from international cricket again

Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket after “careful consideration” - a decision that comes nearly 9 months after he withdrew an earlier retirement call.

The development came a day after Pakistan’s white-ball spinning allrounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

“After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket,” Amir announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights,” he added as he thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his family, friends, and fans for their support.

Both Amir and Imad came out of retirement to play for Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies earlier this year.

“On behalf of the PCB, I extend sincere gratitude to Amir and Imad for their services to Pakistan cricket and wish them the very best in their future endeavours,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed was quoted as saying in the release.

Amir, 32-year-old from Gujjar Khan, featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009. Amir took 271 international wickets and had scored 1,179 runs across the three formats.

Imad, 35-year-old, made his international debut in May 2015 at home against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs across the 130 games in his international career, as per PCB data.