Mohammad Amir withdraws retirement, makes himself available for T20I World Cup

BR Web Desk Published 24 Mar, 2024 06:40pm

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Sunday withdrew his retirement and made himself available for selection ahead of the upcoming T20I World Cup.

In a statement on X – formerly Twitter – Amir said he was still keen on representing Pakistan for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the USA later this year.

“I still dream of playing for Pakistan. Life brings us to the point where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and could still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and well-wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC,” he said on X.

He said he wanted to do it for Pakistan as the country comes before his personal decisions.

“Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations,” he posted.

Amir’s announcement comes hours after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi discussed the potential return of Amir to the national team.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said the board would welcome Amir’s return to international cricket. However, the decision about his inclusion in the squad rests with the new seven-member selection committee.

“The selection committee will decide Mohammad Amir’s future for Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi said.

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket in 2020, citing differences with the management of the Pakistan team at the time.

