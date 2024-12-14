AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Free healthcare services: Zong4G teams up with Alkhidmat Foundation

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am
KARACHI: Zong4G collaborated with Alkhidmat Foundation to deliver free healthcare services in Sindh under its corporate social responsibility to address critical healthcare challenges faced by underserved communities.

This remarkable initiative is aimed at providing free healthcare services to underserved communities in the remote areas of Sindh.

This initiative offers vital medical assistance, including free consultations and medications ensuring that basic healthcare reaches those who need it the most.

The program has already made a significant difference, positively impacting the lives of over 3,000 individuals who often struggle with limited access to hospitals and the prohibitive costs of medical treatment. Through the deployment of a mobile health unit, Zong has bridged the healthcare gap, delivering essential medical care directly to these communities.

Under this collaboration, Zong Sustainability Team also visited Kotri Jamshoro to observe the operations of a mobile health unit established in collaboration with the Alkhidmat Foundation.

During the visit, Zong team interacted with local residents who shared heartfelt accounts of how the initiative has significantly improved their lives. From general check-ups for common ailments like fever and body pain to follow-ups for chronic conditions, the mobile health unit has become a lifeline for many in the region.

Dr. Syed Tabassum Jaffri, President Alkhidmat Foundation Sindhhighlighted the dire need for healthcare in these areas and said that essential medical services are being provided to underserved areasthrough Mobile Health Unit initiative.

Andleeb Aslam, Dy. Director Communications and Sustainability at Zong 4G said that access to healthcare is an issue that must be taken seriously. “While we can’t help everyone, we try to reach as many as we can through our partnership with Alkhidmat,” she added.

Sindh CSR Zong 4G Alkhidmat Foundation free healthcare services Mobile Health Unit

