Senior journalists briefed about Marayam’s China visit

LAHORE: Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, and DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid met with senior columnists. Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani briefed senior journalists on the visit of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, to China.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is on a historic visit to China, where she is making historic agreements for the welfare of the people of Punjab. The Chief Minister has also made a historic agreement for the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

The benefits of the Chief Minister's visit to China will come out in the coming days. He also mentioned that agreements have been made with China to work together on eliminating smog in Punjab. To promote artificial intelligence (AI) at the school level in Punjab, the Chief Minister visited companies in China. Progress on AI initiatives in Punjab's schools will begin soon.

DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid stated that the fair distribution of advertisements to newspapers and the continuous payments to the media are progressing rapidly. Payments that were pending from the previous government will be made once the documentation is completed. He also mentioned that advertisements are being distributed to both small and large newspapers in a completely fair manner, and the pending payments will be cleared within the next two months.

Senior journalists Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Irshad Ahmed Arif, Pervez Bashir, Wasif Nagi, Irfan Iffan, Mudassar Bashir, Sohail Qaiser, Ijaz Hafeez, Jamil Athar, and Najam Wali were present at the meeting. The columnists praised the agreements on the cancer hospital and solar panels during Maryam Nawaz's visit to China and also provided suggestions for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

