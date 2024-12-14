AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Negotiations with govt: Sahibzada Hamid, Raja Abbas included to IK’s body

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The formal talks between the government and the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is yet to commence, two more members – Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Raja Nasir Abbas – were included to the five-member committee formed by jailed PTI leader Imran Khan to hold negotiations with the government.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Raja Nasir Abbas representing Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), both of whom are allies of PTI, were made part of the party’s five-member negotiating team at the instructions of Imran Khan.

PTI leader Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, along with Raza and Abbas, told a presser that the PTI's committee, which currently has seven members, would hold discussions with the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the terms of reference (TORs) for talks have been finalised, and it is now up to the government to decide whether it wishes to engage in negotiations or not.

He said that as of now, there have been no negotiations but the matter is being addressed in the party’s meetings, adding only the PTI founder will provide guidelines for the dialogue from jail.

Raza said that minus Imran Khan, dialogue would not be accepted at all; adding the guidelines to hold political dialogue would only be given by Imran Khan.

Senator Ali Zafar of PTI said that his party is not desperate for holding talks with the government and emphasized that the notion of PTI begging for talks is absolutely incorrect. He said that the PTI has agreed to hold talks under two conditions: the release of party workers detained in various prisons and formation of a judicial commission to investigate November 24 massacre.

Omar Ayub, who is the opposition leader in National Assembly, said that PTI is ready for holding talks with everyone, which is why a committee has been constituted. “It would be beneficial for all parties if NA Speaker plays a positive role in facilitating discussions between the government and the opposition,” he added.

He said that those who made a last ditch effort to suppress the PTI have now realised that eliminating a political party is nearly impossible; therefore, dialogue is essential for resolving all issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan PMLN government Sunni Ittehad Council Political dialogue Sahibzada Hamid Raza Raja Nasir Abbas

Comments

200 characters

Negotiations with govt: Sahibzada Hamid, Raja Abbas included to IK’s body

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories