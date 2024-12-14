Negotiations with govt: Sahibzada Hamid, Raja Abbas included to IK’s body

ISLAMABAD: The formal talks between the government and the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is yet to commence, two more members – Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Raja Nasir Abbas – were included to the five-member committee formed by jailed PTI leader Imran Khan to hold negotiations with the government.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Raja Nasir Abbas representing Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), both of whom are allies of PTI, were made part of the party’s five-member negotiating team at the instructions of Imran Khan.

PTI leader Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, along with Raza and Abbas, told a presser that the PTI's committee, which currently has seven members, would hold discussions with the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the terms of reference (TORs) for talks have been finalised, and it is now up to the government to decide whether it wishes to engage in negotiations or not.

He said that as of now, there have been no negotiations but the matter is being addressed in the party’s meetings, adding only the PTI founder will provide guidelines for the dialogue from jail.

Raza said that minus Imran Khan, dialogue would not be accepted at all; adding the guidelines to hold political dialogue would only be given by Imran Khan.

Senator Ali Zafar of PTI said that his party is not desperate for holding talks with the government and emphasized that the notion of PTI begging for talks is absolutely incorrect. He said that the PTI has agreed to hold talks under two conditions: the release of party workers detained in various prisons and formation of a judicial commission to investigate November 24 massacre.

Omar Ayub, who is the opposition leader in National Assembly, said that PTI is ready for holding talks with everyone, which is why a committee has been constituted. “It would be beneficial for all parties if NA Speaker plays a positive role in facilitating discussions between the government and the opposition,” he added.

He said that those who made a last ditch effort to suppress the PTI have now realised that eliminating a political party is nearly impossible; therefore, dialogue is essential for resolving all issues.

