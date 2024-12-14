Mayor accused of favouring selected localities for uplift

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday accused the ruling PPP of a "blatant" discrimination in the approval of development schemes and it's city mayor for "favouring" selected localities for uplift.

Speaking during a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar said that the development schemes have been approved for all the PPP and coalition partners' UCs in the city, sparing the opposition localities.

The ADP schemes approved for 50 UCs," he claimed, saying that 45 of them belong to PPP while five to its allies. He also censured the MQM for "hooliganism" in the metropolis, demanding for arrest of all involved in assault on JI UC chairman.

He demanded of the government to allocate development schemes and funds evenly and indiscriminately for the city's all union councils. He alleged that the schemes, which the JI had proposed for the UCs its local government representatives run, have been scraped.

Criticizing the city’s governance, Zafar highlighted various issues, like traffic management, he pointed out that 725 road accident fatalities this year reflect poor government and traffic police performance.

He criticized the government for delays in critical projects, including the Red Line and water supply schemes, which have worsened the city's infrastructure woes.

Zafar accused K-Electric of "overcharging" residents while causing severe power shortages. He condemned the government’s plan to approve a Rs68 billion bailout for K-Electric, calling the move a "misuse" of taxpayers' money.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024