‘54pc of children exposed to violent content on Internet’

ISLAMABAD: A survey conducted by a global cybersecurity company revealed that 54 percent of children have been exposed to violent content on the Internet.

According to a new survey released by Kaspersky on Thursday, 18 percent of parents surveyed also reported alarming situations when unknown adults tried to befriend their children in digital space. Another 25 percent even lost money as a result of their children’s online behaviour – including cases of accidentally downloading paid games, buying something online without asking permission, or experiencing online scam.

The survey entitled “Growing Up Online” consisted 10000 online interviews including 5000 parent-child pairs, with children aged 3 to 17 years.

Kaspersky data shows that 79 percent of parents surveyed strive to have complete control over their children’s online activities, 15 percent of respondents activate their control only when needed, while only six percent tend not to get involved in their children’s digital life at all.

To protect children from online threats, Kaspersky experts recommended a combination of technical and non-technical measures. Non-technical measures primarily include increasing digital literacy for both children and their parents, while technical measures assume using parental control programs. Some such programs allow parents to not only control screen time and track their children’s geo-location, but also to protect them from age-inappropriate content, including on YouTube.

In particular, Kaspersky Safe Kids application has wide functionality and its effectiveness is regularly confirmed by independent international testing labs. Affirming this, within the recent test AV-Comparatives researchers recognized the ability of Kaspersky Safe Kids to block 98 percent of inappropriate content with zero False-Positive cases.

According to Kaspersky experts, by staying informed about the latest threats and actively monitoring their children’s online activities, parents can create a safer online environment for their kids.

