AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-14

Wall Street pressured by rising bond yields

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were muted in choppy trading on Friday as yields on government bonds ticked up, while an upbeat forecast from Broadcom kept alive the euphoria around artificial intelligence.

Broadcom forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates and predicted booming demand for its custom AI chips in the next few years, sending its shares up nearly 19%. This also helped the company cross a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time.

Chip stocks were mixed, with Broadcom rival Marvell Technology rising 8.4%, while AI bellwether Nvidia reversed gains and was last down 2.8%. Yet, a gauge for semiconductor stocks added 2.3%. Yields on US Treasuries rose across the board, with ones on the benchmark 10-year bond hitting a three-week high. It was last at 4.3770%.

“The market is just digesting going into year-end. It’s been a really good year with the large-cap equity markets .... we could see it trading just kind of sideways till the end of the year,” said Dustin Thackeray, chief investment officer at Crewe Advisors.

Technology stocks have rallied recently, propelling the Nasdaq above the 20,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. An in-line inflation reading cementing a 25-basis-point cut from the Federal Reserve next week added to the momentum.

Trader bets on the cut at the central bank’s Dec. 17-18 meeting stand at near 97%, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. However, they indicate chances of a pause in January.

“We have 25 bps baked in for next week, but the inflation data this week was a little bit of a mixed bag with the PPI numbers that came out. I would not be surprised at all if they start to set the table for a pause in January,” said Thackeray.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.21 points, or 0.01%, to 43,920.33, the S&P 500 lost 5.33 points, or 0.09%, to 6,045.92 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 40.56 points, or 0.20%, to 19,862.28.

Wall Street had taken a breather in the previous session after recent gains and some hot economic data ahead of the Fed’s meeting, setting the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow for weekly losses. However, the Nasdaq was on track to end the week higher. US stocks have climbed to all-time highs multiple times this year, as investors flocked to heavyweight tech stocks to capitalize on the hype around AI.

Another tailwind recently has been Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election as markets bet his business-friendly policies could enhance corporate profits.

Wall Street nvidia Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street pressured by rising bond yields

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories